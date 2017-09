FERC Refuses To Block $1.9B Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday rejected pleas to halt construction of the $1.9 billion Atlantic Sunrise natural gas pipeline project, saying it believed that denying the motions for a stay wouldn’t put the environment at risk.



FERC denied various requests for stay from groups such as the Sierra Club, the Clean Air Council and the Accokeek, Mattawoman, Piscataway Creeks Communities Council Inc., which opposed the commission's Feb. 3 order allowing Williams Partners LP unit Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. to construct the project in...

