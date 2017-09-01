Tenet To Sell Philadelphia Hospitals To Paladin For $170M

Law360, Philadelphia (September 1, 2017, 1:24 PM EDT) -- Tenet Healthcare Corp. has struck a deal to unload its remaining two Philadelphia hospitals to an affiliate of Paladin Healthcare for $170 million, the companies announced Friday.



Tenet will sell the 496-bed Hahnemann University Hospital and the 189-bed St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, along with its related operations in the city, to American Academic Health System LLC, a newly formed affiliate of California-based Paladin. The transaction is slated to be completed in early 2018.



Dallas-based Tenet entered the Philadelphia market in 1998 when it purchased eight...

