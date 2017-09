Hospital Inks $12.2M FCA Deal Over Medicaid 'Donations'

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 1:26 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico hospital and its Texas-based partner have agreed to pay the U.S. Department of Justice $12.24 million to settle False Claims Act allegations that they illegally donated money to Medicaid, for which they were then reimbursed, federal prosecutors said Friday.



A whistleblower had accused Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and Christus Health of illegally providing Medicaid with funds to give to largely rural hospitals, as part of a program in which the federal government partly reimbursed the state. The companies didn’t admit liability...

