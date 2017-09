Chiquita Plaintiffs Can't Get Evidence From Colombia Probes

Law360, Miami (September 1, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge denied a request Friday to collect information regarding ongoing war crimes trials in Colombia, ruling the request from families of people murdered by right-wing Colombian paramilitaries was overbroad and not crucial to their lawsuit against Chiquita.



U.S. District Judge Kenneth A. Marra denied a request by plaintiffs to use the Hague Convention to access records of government investigations into the deaths of their family members by war crimes tribunals in at least four of the eight selected bellwether cases in the multidistrict...

