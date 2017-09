Anti-Trump Site's Users Seek To Quash DOJ Info Demand

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A trio of anonymous internet users who interacted with an anti-Trump protest site pushed a D.C. judge Friday to allow them to join the fight against the federal government’s bid to obtain data on some users, arguing that the demand undermines their First Amendment right to read and speak anonymously.



The Does' motion for leave to intervene in the dispute comes after D.C. Superior Court Chief Judge Robert E. Morin during an Aug. 24 hearing approved with conditions a new, narrower warrant drafted by the government for...

To view the full article, register now.