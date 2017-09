Minn. Health Clinic Settles Wrongful Death Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (September 1, 2017, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal court signed off on a settlement Thursday in a wrongful death suit brought by the family of a man who died of heart disease against the clinic that allegedly failed to diagnose or treat his condition.



RiverView Healthcare Association will pay $750,000 to the family of Gary Hughes to settle the family's wrongful death suit, including $600,000 in cash payments, $290,000 of which will go to the Hughes’ lawyers at Robins Kaplan LLP.



Joline Hughes, Gary Hughes’ wife, sued RiverView Healthcare in October...

