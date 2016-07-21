EPA Can't Dodge Del. Smog Plan Deadline

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday rejected the Trump administration’s bid to gain extra time to decide whether to approve or reject Delaware’s plan to deal with smog.

U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency must abide by a timetable it agreed to as part of a January consent decree it signed to settle a lawsuit filed by environmental groups that alleged the government was taking too long to make final decisions on several states and local areas’ air pollution plans....
Case Information

Case Title

Center For Biological Diversity et al v. McCarthy


Case Number

4:16-cv-04092

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Environmental Matters

Judge

Phyllis J. Hamilton

Date Filed

July 21, 2016

