Fired Pharma Exec Not Victim Of Retaliation, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360, Philadelphia (September 1, 2017, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit affirmed the dismissal of retaliation claims brought by a former marketing director at Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc., who was terminated after it was discovered his communications team had hired his wife's consulting firm.



The appeals court rejected plaintiff James Kerrigan's claims that he had been fired after he twice reported to his superiors that his team had made errors in compliance with pharmaceutical marketing laws.



The court said the six- to 12-month gap between the reports and Kerrigan's termination did not suggest that...

To view the full article, register now.