Ala. High Court Won't Make Doctor Reveal Assault Complaint

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 4:43 PM EDT) -- The Alabama Supreme Court ruled on Friday that a doctor accused of sexually assaulting a patient during an exam does not have to turn over evidence of a similar complaint filed against him with the state medical board, overturning two lower courts that ordered him to hand over the document.



Eyston A. Hunte does not have to produce a 2001 complaint filed by a former patient with the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners because the complaints made to the board are considered privileged under Alabama law,...

