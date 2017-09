CIT Raps Commerce For Agilent Duty Ruling

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 3:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Friday faulted the U.S. Department of Commerce for applying duties to a key component used in Agilent Technologies Inc.’s mass spectrometers, ruling that the agency ignored evidence that could have exempted the products from the tariffs.



CIT Judge Jennifer Choe-Groves said that the government’s decision to place Agilent’s mass filter radiators, known as MFRs, within the scope of duty orders on aluminum extrusions from China was “unsupported by substantial evidence” and sent the matter back to Commerce for further...

