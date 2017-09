Investors Sue Chinese Firm's Directors Over Merger Info

Law360, Wilmington (September 1, 2017, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A shareholder in Chinese financial services firm China Commercial Credit Inc. filed a proposed class action suit against the firm’s directors in Delaware on Friday that alleges they breached their fiduciary duties when soliciting stockholder votes on an acquisition of Sorghum Investment Holdings Limited.



Investor Juan C. Rojas said in the complaint that a proxy statement filed by China Commercial Credit, known as CCCR, in mid-August lacked details about the process and negotiations in the Sorghum deal, especially since he and other investors would retain just...

