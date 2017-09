Speech Rights Outweigh Bias Law, Cake Baker Tells Justices

Law360, Washington (September 1, 2017, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A Christian baker’s First Amendment rights allowed him to refuse to create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, the U.S. Supreme Court heard Thursday in a briefing that kicks off a momentous civil rights case.



Colorado-based Masterpiece Cakeshop and owner Jack C. Phillips told the Supreme Court that the First Amendment’s protections of free speech and freedom of religion shielded his refusal to make a wedding cake for the nuptials of Colorado residents Charlie Craig and David Mullins.



The Colorado Court of Appeals found in...

