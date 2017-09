Ex-Venezuela Ambassador Takes Bribery Suit To High Court

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 2:28 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. ambassador to Venezuela and anti-corruption consultant who accused two wealthy Venezuelans of bribery and defaming him has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Second Circuit decision not to revive his suit saying the Venezuelans use U.S. wires to advance allegedly corrupt business practices.



Otto Reich, who was the United States’ top envoy to Venezuela in the 1980s, filed a petition for a writ of certiorari with the high court on Aug. 18 in his suit claiming Leopoldo Alejandro Betancourt Lopez and...

