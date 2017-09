Texas High Court Won't Hear Risk Pool Reinsurance Tax Row

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 1:38 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court in a brief entry filed on Friday declined to take up a challenge brought by two insurers against an appeals court’s finding that their reinsurance of two governmental self-insurance risk pools isn’t eligible for tax breaks on reinsurance premiums under state law, leaving intact their $1 million tax payment.



Argonaut Insurance Co. and Argonaut Great Central Insurance Co. asked the Supreme Court to review a June 2015 decision from the Texas Court of Appeals at Austin in favor of the Texas state...

