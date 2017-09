Pa. Case Shows How Social Media Can Undermine Med Mal Suits

Law360, Los Angeles (September 5, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT) -- A woman’s Facebook posts are at the heart of a medical malpractice dispute to be heard by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court over when the woman knew she had Lyme disease, which experts say underscores how social media posts can come back to haunt personal injury plaintiffs.



The Keystone State’s highest court recently agreed to take up patient Nancy Nicolaou’s challenge of a Superior Court ruling tossing a suit accusing St. Luke's University Hospital Network and others of failing to diagnose her Lyme disease and misdiagnosing her...

To view the full article, register now.