Trump Admin. To Announce DACA Decision On Tuesday

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 8:16 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration will announce its decision on the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals program on Tuesday, the White House press secretary confirmed Friday, leaving the fate of the popular deportation relief program for young immigrants up in the air until after the holiday weekend.



During a Friday briefing, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the Trump administration was “in the process” of finalizing a decision on DACA, and would be making an announcement Tuesday.



“The president’s been very clear — he loves people,”...

To view the full article, register now.