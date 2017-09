NobelBiz Wants Rehearing On Tossing Of $2M Patent Trial Win

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 8:36 PM EDT) -- NobelBiz asked the full Federal Circuit Thursday to review a decision tossing a $2 million infringement verdict it won against Global Connect on web-based voice messaging patents, saying it should decide if judges can give claim terms their “plain and ordinary meaning” when they’re "readily understood by a jury."



NobelBiz Inc. argued in its petition that the panel majority that issued the 2-1 ruling in July got it wrong by deciding that U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder of Texas’ Eastern District — who declined to...

