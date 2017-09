NJ Judge Tosses Chiropractors' Suit Over Horizon Tiered Plan

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state court judge has dismissed a lawsuit alleging Horizon’s tiered coverage plan gives lower-tier chiropractors an unfair business advantage, ruling that the state law underscoring the claims aims to protect consumers, not providers.



Somerset County Superior Court Judge Kevin M. Shanahan granted Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey’s motion to dismiss the suit by Association of New Jersey Chiropractors Inc.’s over the insurer’s Omnia Health Alliance Plan. In an Aug. 18 decision, the judge found that the state’s Health Care Quality...

