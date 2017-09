Taxation With Representation: Skadden, Sullivan, Hogan

Law360, Washington (September 1, 2017, 5:41 PM EDT) -- In this week’s Taxation With Representation, Gilead buys a fellow drug company for $11.9 billion, the Advisory Board Co. sells off its health care and education businesses in a pair of deals together worth $2.58 billion, and a chipmaker picks up a semiconductor company for $750 million.



Gilead Sciences Inks $11.9B Deal for Kite Pharma



Gilead Sciences Inc. will buy Kite Pharma Inc. in a deal that values its fellow California-based biopharmaceutical company at $11.9 billion, strengthening Gilead's position in the emerging space of cell therapy,...

To view the full article, register now.