CVS Settles Heart Logo Trademark Suit From App-Maker

Law360, Washington (September 5, 2017, 1:26 PM EDT) -- CVS Health Corp. on Friday settled a trademark lawsuit with a health-tracking app-maker under undisclosed terms a month after a Georgia federal judge declined to toss the case.



Lovetap LLC sued CVS in September 2016 after the pharmacy giant’s 2014 rebrand prominently featured a boxy heart similar to a logo Lovetap used for its Life app and attempted to trademark before any CVS use or trademark efforts.



Prior to the announced settlement, Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. granted an extension for CVS to file an answer...

