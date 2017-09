Feds, Enviros Agree To End ESA Suit Over Minn. Forest

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Environmentalists and the federal government have agreed to withdraw from a suit accusing the U.S. Forest Service of violating the Endangered Species Act by using an outdated biological review to approve projects that could harm animals in Minnesota’s Superior National Forest.



U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan ordered the case tossed on Friday after plaintiffs Center for Biological Diversity and Earthworks and defendants including the Forest Service, the U.S. Department of the Interior and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service filed a stipulation of voluntary dismissal after...

