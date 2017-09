Full 7th Circ. Won’t Weigh Wisconsin Right-To-Work Law

Law360, Los Angeles (September 1, 2017, 11:17 PM EDT) -- The full Seventh Circuit will not weigh a recently upheld Wisconsin right-to-work law prohibiting agreements that require union membership as a condition of employment and mandate “fair share fees” from nonmembers, according to a Friday order.



The same panel that backed the law in July denied a petition for en banc rehearing filed by the International Union of Operating Engineers. The union had argued that the Seventh Circuit should revisit a ruling it issued in 2014 in a case that upheld a right-to-work statute in Indiana,...

