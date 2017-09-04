UK's Embattled SFO Demands More Bribery Fighting Powers

Law360, London (September 4, 2017, 4:23 PM BST) -- The director of the Serious Fraud Office on Monday warned ministers that undermining the dedicated economic crime unit risks weakening Britain’s defenses against bribery and corruption.



David Green QC, in his first public speech since Prime Minister Theresa May promised to amalgamate the SFO with other crime agencies, said an independent SFO was needed more than ever and should get tougher enforcement laws to bolster its powers.



“Post Brexit, inward investment and economic prosperity will (as now) need the certainty of the rule of law, a level playing field,...

