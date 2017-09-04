United Technologies Inks $23B Deal For Rockwell Collins

Law360, New York (September 4, 2017, 9:51 PM EDT) -- United Technologies Corp. announced Monday it will buy Rockwell Collins for $23 billion in cash and stock, confirming recent rumors that a combination of the two aerospace companies was in the works.



Connecticut-based United Technologies’ takeover of Iowa-based Rockwell Collins stands to help the company as it looks to tap into the growing push to make airplanes smarter and more connected, according to a statement by the company.



“This acquisition adds tremendous capabilities to our aerospace businesses and strengthens our complementary offerings of technologically advanced aerospace...

