United Technologies Inks $23B Deal For Rockwell Collins

By Chelsea Naso

Law360, New York (September 4, 2017, 9:51 PM EDT) -- United Technologies Corp. announced Monday it will buy Rockwell Collins for $23 billion in cash and stock, confirming recent rumors that a combination of the two aerospace companies was in the works.

Connecticut-based United Technologies’ takeover of Iowa-based Rockwell Collins stands to help the company as it looks to tap into the growing push to make airplanes smarter and more connected, according to a statement by the company.

“This acquisition adds tremendous capabilities to our aerospace businesses and strengthens our complementary offerings of technologically advanced aerospace...
