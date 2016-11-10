Feds Deny Prosecutorial Misconduct In Ex-Rep. Schock Probe

By Hannah Meisel

Law360, Springfield (September 5, 2017, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors on Friday denied ex-Congressman Aaron Schock's claims that the U.S. Department of Justice engaged in prosecutorial misconduct in its investigation of Schock's use of campaign and government funds while in office.

Schock last month claimed that the DOJ had looked into his sexuality, which he said was wholly inappropriate, along with adding new claims that prosecutors broke the law while investigating him and asking an Illinois federal judge to dismiss the entire 24-count indictment against him.

In a late Friday evening filing, federal prosecutors...
Case Title

USA v. Schock


Case Number

3:16-cr-30061

Court

Illinois Central

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

November 10, 2016

