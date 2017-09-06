Cooley Expands International Arbitration Team In London

By Paige Long

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 11:42 AM EDT) -- A former senior counsel at Canada’s Trade Law Bureau who returned to private practice two years ago has joined Cooley LLP’s dispute resolution team in London, the law firm confirmed on Wednesday.

Christophe Bondy, who specializes in international trade, investment and other public international law issues, started at Cooley as special counsel on Sept. 1, making the move from London-based public international law boutique Volterra Fietta which he joined in 2015 as partner, Cooley said.

Bondy was senior counsel and deputy director in Canada’s Department of...
