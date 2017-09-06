Banks Feel MiFID II Squeeze On Investment Research Fees
The world’s biggest investment banks are mulling the future of research services, whether in-house or outsourced, to comply with the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, known as MiFID II. Under the directive's investor protection framework, firms can no longer bundle together research with trading fees. Instead, they will be forced to separate the execution...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login