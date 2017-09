Philly Jurors Start Work As 6th Pelvic Mesh Trial Wraps

Law360, Philadelphia (September 5, 2017, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia jury on Tuesday began deliberating whether Johnson & Johnson is liable for a Pennsylvania woman’s incontinence and damaged urethra, in the latest case to go to a jury in the city’s mass tort program for pelvic mesh implants.



Kline & Specter PC attorney Kila Baldwin urged the jury to send a strong message to J&J’s top brass by granting plaintiff Ella Ebaugh a hefty amount in punitive damages. She highlighted the scope of Ebaugh’s ailments that resulted from two implants of mesh products made...

