Wachtell Guides Nasdaq In $705M Deal For Analytics Provider

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz has guided Nasdaq Inc. in a $705 million deal to acquire private-equity-backed eVestment, a content and analytics provider for institutional investment decisions, according to a Tuesday news release.



Nasdaq said the deal will help it expand its global information services business by allowing it to broaden its reach into the buy-side and leverage the extensive expertise of eVestment's leadership team, according to the release. Nasdaq said it hopes its data and index operations, paired with eVestment's institutional focus, will result in...

