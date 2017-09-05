Wachtell Guides Nasdaq In $705M Deal For Analytics Provider
Nasdaq said the deal will help it expand its global information services business by allowing it to broaden its reach into the buy-side and leverage the extensive expertise of eVestment's leadership team, according to the release. Nasdaq said it hopes its data and index operations, paired with eVestment's institutional focus, will result in...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login