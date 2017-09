Pa. Town, DOJ Ink Settlement In Mosque Discrimination Row

Law360, Philadelphia (September 5, 2017, 4:41 PM EDT) -- As part of a settlement over allegedly discriminatory zoning decisions announced by federal prosecutors on Tuesday, a suburban Philadelphia municipality has agreed to allow a local Islamic group to move ahead with plans to construct a mosque.



The agreement ends a lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice accusing Bensalem Township of infringing on the religious liberties of the Bensalem Masjid by denying zoning approvals that would have allowed the group to build a mosque on three adjoining parcels of land.



“Federal law protects the rights...

