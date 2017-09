Warburg Pincus Invests $183M In China's Nova Property

Law360, Minneapolis (September 5, 2017, 1:46 PM EDT) -- Warburg Pincus is making a $183 million follow-on investment in China's Nova Property Investment Co. Ltd., a 2-year-old firm the private equity shop co-founded, according to a statement from the company on Monday.



The capital from Warburg Pincus follows an investment the private equity firm made in Nova two years ago, and Nova said on Monday that with the latest round of additional capital it plans to "aggressively" buy old and distressed properties across Chinese first-tier cities.



"With a strong foundation in place, we believe there...

