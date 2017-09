Senate Approves New DC District Judge

Law360, Washington (September 5, 2017, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The District of Columbia is set to have a new judge after a Senate vote on Tuesday set up another of President Donald Trump’s nominees to take a seat on the federal bench.



Longtime Senate Judiciary Committee aide and counsel Tim Kelly received a 94-2 vote Tuesday, one of the few bipartisan votes in what has become a drawn-out conflict over Trump’s picks for the judiciary. Kelly’s vote also comes as somewhat of a reprieve in the conflict over judges, as the same Senate panel he...

