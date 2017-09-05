Deals Rumor Mill: Western Digital, Edinburgh Airport, Sabeco

By Benjamin Horney

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Western Digital Corp. is willing to take its hat out of the ring in the battle to buy Toshiba Corp.'s sought-after memory chip business in return for a stronger position in a joint venture between Western Digital and Toshiba, according to a Tuesday report from Reuters. Western Digital and Toshiba are joint venture partners at Toshiba's main plant in central Japan, a fact that was making negotiations with a group featuring Western Digital and other bidders difficult due to antitrust concerns, the report said. Toshiba’s board...
