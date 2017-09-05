FCC Sets Final Rules To Streamline Radio License Renewals

Law360, Washington (September 5, 2017, 9:36 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has published a new set of rules regarding radio wireless service licenses in an effort to streamline the renewal process and harmonize regulations some have criticized as conflicting.



The new framework, published Friday, establishes new standards for renewing licenses as well as “safe harbors” for applications regarding both a particular site and for a broader geographic area, one that offers a simplified fast lane for entities that meet certain thresholds. The rules are set to take effect in October.



“[O]nly licensees that...

