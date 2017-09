Clifford Chance Nabs Katten Muchin White Collar Duo

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Two former co-chairs of separate white collar groups at Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, whose decades of experience include working on the indictment of Osama bin Laden and with international trade controls at the Commerce Department, have joined Clifford Chance LLP.



Joshua Berman, who had been deputy general counsel at the Department of Commerce since March 2016 and was formerly global co-chair of Katten Muchin's white collar group, and Glen Donath, who co-chaired Katten Muchin’s D.C. white collar group, joined the Washington, D.C., office of Clifford Chance on...

