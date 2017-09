Vinson & Elkins Adds 2 Attys To London Corporate Practice

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Vinson & Elkins LLP has continued its push into London with the hiring of an attorney from Clifford Chance LLP and another from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, both specializing in finance, high yield and mergers and acquisitions.



John Dawson and Frederico Fruhbeck have joined the London office of Vinson & Elkins, as partner and counsel, respectively, the law firm announced on Tuesday.



“John and Federico are both exceptional lawyers, and they are the perfect fit for V&E as we continue to grow our London-based private...

