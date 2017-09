UTC, Rockwell Collins Deal Marks Record Aerospace Tie-Up

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 7:34 PM EDT) -- United Technologies Corp.’s anticipated takeover of Rockwell Collins Inc., which clocks in at $30 billion including debt, stands out as the largest combination ever in the aerospace industry, crushing a record held for more than two decades while also ranking among 2017’s biggest deals.



Connecticut-based UTC unveiled the $140-per-share cash-and-stock deal late Monday, following recent rumors that a combination was in the works. The deal, worth about $23 billion excluding net debt, still holds its top spot by equity value, according to data tracked by Dealogic....

