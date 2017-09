Ballard Spahr, Lindquist & Vennum Team Up For 650-Atty Firm

Law360, Philadelphia (September 5, 2017, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Ballard Spahr LLP is set to gain more than 150 attorneys and increase its mergers and acquisitions, finance and litigation offerings after the firm said Tuesday it will merge with Minneapolis-headquartered Lindquist & Vennum LLP.



The combined firm will operate as Ballard Spahr, and will have a total of 650 attorneys throughout the U.S. The firms said the deal will provide a significant boost to Ballard Spahr’s private equity and strategic M&A capabilities, and complement an already strong offering in its financial services, energy and family...

