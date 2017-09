Praxair Prevails In Mallinckrodt's Respiratory Drug Patent Suit

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge dealt a blow to Mallinckrodt in a patent suit against Praxair on Tuesday, when he ruled that several patents covering the respiratory drug Inomax were invalid for claiming only natural phenomena, and found other patents were not infringed.



U.S. District Judge Gregory M. Sleet's ruling follows a bench trial earlier this year in Wilmington, Delaware. Mallinckrodt Hospital Products IP Ltd. sued Praxair Inc. in 2015 after the latter sought to market a generic version of its drug Inomax.



Judge Sleet found that five of Mallinckrodt’s patents...

To view the full article, register now.