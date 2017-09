Merrill Lynch Exec Settles With SEC In Customer Cash Row

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 8:16 PM EDT) -- The former head of regulatory reporting at Merrill Lynch has reached a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that comes with no penalty but will require him to cease and desist from future securities law violations, ending allegations of his involvement in wrongdoing that led to a $415 million fine for the bank last year.



According to an order entered by the SEC on Friday, William Tirrell agreed to the cease-and-desist order without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings that Tirrell “negligently caused” Merrill...

To view the full article, register now.