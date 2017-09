Illumina Blasts Ariosa’s $100M Counterclaim In Patent Suit

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Genomics company Illumina Inc. accused rival Ariosa Diagnostics Inc. on Friday of violating California’s anti-SLAPP law by bringing $100 million in counterclaims in Illumina’s patent infringement suit, while Ariosa argued for its part Friday that its prenatal testing services plainly did not infringe.



In one of two motions filed by Illumina in California federal court Friday, the company argued that Ariosa filed its counterclaims for breach of contract in a “retaliatory” manner, threatening Illumina’s right to petition before the court in violation of a state law...

