$43M Peabody Pollution Cleanup Deal With US Gets Court OK

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A Missouri bankruptcy judge on Tuesday approved a $43 million settlement between coal producer Peabody Energy Corp. and the U.S. government over environmental liabilities incurred by a Peabody subsidiary at 13 Superfund sites contaminated by heavy metal mining and production.



The deal approved by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Barry S. Schermer resolves claims filed against Peabody and affiliated Chapter 11 debtor Gold Fields Mining LLC by the federal government on behalf of seven Native American tribes and five Midwestern states. The agreement settling the environmental proofs of...

