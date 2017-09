FCC Council Tees Up Review Of Technical Rules

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT) -- An advisory council for the Federal Communications Commission is soliciting public comments on whether to remove, keep or modify technical regulations that the agency may deem to be out of date, the commission has announced.



The Technological Advisory Council intends to investigate a broad set of regulations to determine if the processes should be modified to achieve goals such as decreased regulatory burdens or increased efficiencies, according to an Aug. 30 notice from the commission.



The notice does not specify which regulations the council will analyze...

To view the full article, register now.