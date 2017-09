Steptoe Says Discovery In Atty's Pay Bias Suit Must Wait

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Steptoe & Johnson LLP has urged a California federal court to pause a former associate’s proposed class action alleging the firm paid female attorneys less than their male counterparts until a ruling is issued over whether her claims should be resolved in arbitration.



Steptoe filed an ex parte application Friday asking U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright to hit the brakes on all proceedings in the lawsuit filed by Ji-In Houck, who had worked at Steptoe's Century City, California, office for about three years. Steptoe wants...

