Replacing DACA More Urgent Than Tax Reform: Microsoft

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Microsoft slammed the Trump administration's decision to rescind protection from deportation for young unauthorized immigrants, with the software giant's president and chief legal officer saying Tuesday that Congress must now prioritize a replacement program over tax reform.



Following an announcement by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions that the government would phase out former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which offers work permits to unauthorized immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a statement published online that...

To view the full article, register now.