Enviros, Law Groups Urge 9th Circ. Not To Nix Climate Suit

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Environmental and legal groups on Tuesday asked the Ninth Circuit to reject the federal government’s effort to escape a lawsuit filed by youths who allege the U.S. has violated its duty to protect future generations from climate change.

The Center for International Environmental Law and Environmental Law Alliance Worldwide, both nonprofits that say they focus on international environmental issues like climate change, said in an amicus brief that government’s opposition to the youths’ lawsuit isn’t based on sound legal theory.

“The government’s argument ignores relevant international...
