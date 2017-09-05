Ex-Mass. US Atty Joins Anderson & Kreiger In Boston

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. Attorney Carmen Ortiz will resume practicing law full time at Boston-based Anderson & Kreiger LLP in the beginning of the year, the firm announced on Tuesday.



Ortiz will represent clients in internal and government investigations as well as criminal and civil matters as counsel. The job will be part time while Ortiz completes a visiting professorship at Boston College Law School during the fall, and she'll start full-time at the firm in January.



Ortiz told Law360 that the 30-attorney firm held several attractions, such...

