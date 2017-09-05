Ex-Mass. US Atty Joins Anderson & Kreiger In Boston
Ortiz will represent clients in internal and government investigations as well as criminal and civil matters as counsel. The job will be part time while Ortiz completes a visiting professorship at Boston College Law School during the fall, and she'll start full-time at the firm in January.
Ortiz told Law360 that the 30-attorney firm held several attractions, such...
