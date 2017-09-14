Fowler White Burnett Adds Tax, Maritime Shareholders

By Natalie Olivo

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Florida law firm Fowler White Burnett PA has added a new shareholder who specializes in maritime law, as well as another shareholder who focuses on international tax planning and transfer pricing.

Fowler White announced earlier this month that Charles “Charlie” S. Davant, who represents vessel owners and operators, has joined its Fort Lauderdale office as a shareholder in the maritime practice group. In addition, Oscar Grisales-Racini, who concentrates on international tax planning and transfer pricing, has joined the firm’s Miami office as a shareholder in the...
