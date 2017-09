Veteran Claims Seattle Facility Botched Procedure

Law360, Los Angeles (September 6, 2017, 1:50 PM EDT) -- A veteran has filed a suit in Washington federal court accusing VA Puget Sound Health Care System of negligence that he says resulted in a lengthy stay in the intensive care unit and permanent damage following an elective surgery.



James Foliart and his wife Donna claimed in their complaint Friday that Foliart never should have undergone a gastrointestinal endoscopy because of his medical history of seizures and PTSD, and that complications from the procedure at a Seattle VA facility nearly killed Foliart and caused him to...

To view the full article, register now.