Ex-Counterterrorism Head Joins Skadden's Security Practice

Law360, Washington (September 6, 2017, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP on Tuesday announced it has brought on former U.S. National Counterterrorism Center director and Leidos Defense technology executive Michael Leiter as a partner with the firm's national security practice in its Washington, D.C., office.



Leiter, who served as NCTC director under presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama from 2007 to 2011, will concentrate on cross-border transactions, cyber and data security preparedness, and investigations, with a focus on the defense, intelligence and technology sectors, the company said in a...

